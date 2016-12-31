2016 in Food Policy: New at Reason

For food policy writer Baylen Linnekin's last column of 2016, he asked five experts in the field to discuss the best and worst developments of the year. He also asked them to consider what may be likely to come in 2017.

The responses discuss everything from improved consumer control of purchasing choices, farm subsidies, food labeling regulations, GMO panics, and school lunch programs, to private choice in food processing, food technology advances, the faulty science behind nutritional guidelines, and more.

