Natural Compound Balances Blood Sugar

We all have a healthy fear of developing diabetes.

And for good reason — this devastating disease can lead to a lifetime of doctor’s visits, painful injections, vigilant dieting and life-altering amputations.

That’s the bad news.

The good news is diabetes doesn’t happen overnight. It typically first shows up as a condition called metabolic syndrome — a cluster of symptoms like abdominal weight and blood sugar problems — that can send your risk of diabetes, stroke and heart disease into orbit.

Fortunately, scientists have pinpointed a natural and affordable compound that can help you fight metabolic syndrome without taking prescription drugs.

This miracle compound is coenzyme Q10, or CoQ10. And it’s been the subject of many health studies.

Most recently, researchers split a group of older folks suffering from metabolic syndrome in half. The first group got 100 mg of CoQ10 and the other got a placebo.

After the eight-week trial, researchers found that those taking the CoQ10 experienced a significant improvement in blood sugar levels and improved insulin resistance; both are key drivers of metabolic syndrome and diabetes.

Furthermore, the CoQ10 group had higher levels of the “master antioxidant” glutathione and lower levels of disease-causing inflammation markers.

These results mean that taking CoQ10 could stop metabolic syndrome (and the dangerous diseases it leads to) in its tracks.

CoQ10 occurs naturally your body, but as you age, your body’s reserves can start to dry up, especially if you’re taking statins.

You can get CoQ10 by eating foods like organ meats, beef, sardines, broccoli and spinach. But the CoQ10 levels in foods won’t come close to the 100 mg dose that patients took in this study.

Your best bet for getting a healthy dose of CoQ10 is through supplements. And the best part — you can get a month’s supply for about $4.

