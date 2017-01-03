Forget Dow 20K, Bitcoin Hit $1,000

Congrats to your fellow LFT patron Tom, who hit the proverbial nail on the noggin’.

A couple of weeks back, you might recall, we held a contest to see who could predict when bitcoin would hit the $1,000 mark. The winner, we explained, must guess within six hours of the actual time. After that, the closest contestant wins $50 worth of bitcoin.

Tom gazed into his trusty crystal ball and guessed Jan. 1, 2017 at 2:00PM.

Bitcoin hit the $1,000 mark, as far as we can see, on Jan. 1, 2017 at about 3PM.

Good job, Tom. Your bits are on the way!

Thanks for playing.

Upon writing, bitcoin is sitting at $1021. Unsurprisingly, much of the corporate media have largely ignored this meteoric rise. (Which is precisely why, we proclaim, the mainstream media is dead. Stay tuned tomorrow for more on that.)

CNBC’s Jeff Cox seems to be one of a few in the MSM getting the bitcoin memos. Last week, Cox said: “Forget about Dow 20K: Bitcoin’s about to hit $1,000.”

Further, Nick Colas, chief market strategist at Convergex, said this during an interview with CNBC: “It is one tool that many people around the world use to try to preserve wealth. Bitcoin has gone from being just a nerd’s version of gold years ago to now being another thing people do to try to hold onto their wealth.”

Sure, bitcoin’s going to have to confront and deal with very serious issues if it’s to actually become a mainstream currency. (The block size and energy consumption issues being two.)

But, assuming these issues will be taken care of…

Bitcoin, and the crypto-technology in general, could (and, I believe, will) serve as a very strong check-and-balance for global governance.

Capital controls, devaluation and other forms of monetary misconduct will only further perpetuate the growing interest in and, indeed, need for decentralized and fairer forms of money.

Most people in the Western world believe bitcoin is only good money for criminals and nerds and fiat money is safe and fair.

Not true.

Compared to flag money, bitcoin (and gold) are superior.

The latter is no accident, either. It’s intentional. It’s by design. It’s a natural progression of the ever-evolving technology humanity calls “money.”

Even Milton Friedman saw the inevitability of bitcoin a decade before its debut, predicting the rise of the digital doubloon back in 1999.

“So I think,” he said during an interview, “the Internet is going to be one of the major forces for reducing the role of government. But the one thing that’s missing, but will soon be developed, is a reliable e-cash, a method whereby, on the Internet, you can transfer the funds from A to B without A knowing B or B knowing A.”

It’s much more difficult (and, if you become your own banker, virtually impossible) to arbitrarily freeze a bitcoin account or confiscate hold-in-your-hand gold. In extreme cases, you could store your bits in a “cold” wallet and bury that wallet with your gold in a cache behind your secret favorite elm tree in a nearby treeline.

But if the government wanted to freeze your fiat bank account, it wouldn’t have to fight too hard (or put on a single pair of garden gloves) in order to obtain acquiescence.

That’s a problem.

When you keep all of your eggs in the fiat flag basket, the faceless ones at the top get an inordinate amount of power over you and the fruits of your labor. The only reasonable option, then, is to remove your rightful eggs from “their” gnarled reach.

Bitcoin is a hellcat because it forces the elites to play by the same rules as everyone else.

It has no king, queen, or corporate handler to answer to. It is immutable and impervious to government censorship, devaluation or manipulation. Its inherent nobility is that it is incorruptible, and beholden to no specific individual.

Why risk all of the products of your labor to power- and war-hungry sociopaths? It doesn’t make any sense for anyone to give much power to the few in the Space Age.

Fiat’s only current advantage is that it’s easy and, most of all, familiar…

But, unfortunately for the Powers That Were, familiarity, as they say, breeds contempt — and better things.

Like bitcoin.

Fiat lux,

Chris Campbell

Managing editor, Laissez Faire Today

