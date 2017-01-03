Get Ready for What’s Coming

Dear Black Bag Confidential Reader,

If you subscribe to my Spy & Survival Briefing, then you already know Cade Courtley. If you don’t, here’s a quick rundown of his credentials.

Cade was the class leader in his BUD/S (Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL) training. After 19 months, two Hell Weeks, a broken left leg, a twice-broken right leg and a fractured skull, Cade graduated (Class 202) and became a Navy SEAL. He was one of only a handful of officers chosen to attend the elite SEAL sniper school — a distinct honor.

During his nine years of active duty, he went on to lead highly classified, high-risk operations around the world as an assistant platoon commander, SEAL Team Two, and later as platoon commander, SEAL Team One.

And this Friday, you can catch him in your own living room.

Not only is Cade an exceptional soldier, he’s also an entrepreneur. He’ll be pitching his coffee business on ABC’s Shark Tank this Friday, Jan. 6, at 9:00 p.m. ET. Don’t miss it.

Now, let’s take a look at the first batch of must-read articles for 2017.

1. Five Predictions for the Trump Presidency That Should Keep You Awake at Night

Terrorist attacks, assault rifle bans and domestic spying, oh, my!

I don’t mean to be glib. These predications are pretty dire. Specifically, I’d like to draw your attention to No. 5. In the event of a total economic collapse, are you prepared? Do you have the means to defend your home? Have you stored enough food and water for you and your family to survive for even a short period of time? Do you have a plan if you need to leave your home and head for an alternate safe location?

These are serious questions you need to answer. And if your answers are no, no and no, then it’s high time you begin to make preparations.

If you’re not sure where to begin, check out the next must-read article below.

2. 10 New Year’s Resolutions for Beginning Preppers

This post from Urban Survival Site runs down a quick-and-dirty list to help new preppers get started. So while you’re making New Year’s resolutions, make a point of adding these tasks to your agenda.

As turbulent as 2016 was, I think we’re in for a disastrous 2017. You don’t want to be caught on the wrong side of the haves and the have-nots when it comes to preparedness.

Build your budget and start putting your emergency plans down on paper. And be sure to get the whole family involved. It will certainly pay to have everyone prepared when the stuff hits the fan.

3. A Heart-Stopping Supplement Lurking in Your Medicine Cabinet

Your chance of survival in an emergency is greatly increased if you’re in good shape. I don’t mean you need six-pack abs or bulging biceps, but you shouldn’t be a stranger to physical activity. And to engage in regular exercise, you need a healthy heart.

I’m sure you’ve been told how important it is to take your vitamins. And I bet right now you’ve got more than a few nutritional supplements in your medicine cabinet. Which means you’re unknowingly ingesting a dangerous amount of a common mineral daily. A mineral that is putting your heart at risk.

What is this mineral? If it’s so common, why is it dangerous? And how can I avoid it? Check out the article above for the answers, in addition to a simple way you can reverse the damage that’s already been done.

Because if you have to run for your life, don’t you want to be able to?

4. Obama Sanctions Russian Spy Agencies, Expels 35 Officers for Election Hacking

The Russian hacking plot thickens. And it’s looking murkier than ever.

Frankly, I’m not sure how it will turn out. Even with the expulsion of 35 Russian intelligence officers, there are currently more Russian intelligence personnel operating on U.S. soil than at the height of the cold war.

I’ve reached out to some of my CIA cohorts for their take on this latest development. So stay tuned…

5. Your Gadgets Are Listening, and the Government Can Too

Voice-activated technology in electronic devices isn’t a closed relationship. Sure, you can ask Alexa to play your favorite song or command Siri to order carryout from your local Thai joint. But just as you can make these gadgets work for you, more sinister entities can make them work against you — including the government.

The discussion about Americans’ right to privacy is ongoing and — as this article points out — the proliferation of devices like the Amazon Echo in people’s homes potentially signals the start of a new era in self-incrimination.

After all, when someone is always listening, who knows what they might hear?

I have to be honest. It might be convenient, but I’m not a fan of this new voice-activated technology. If you’ve recently acquired a listening device as a gift, my best advice is turn the technology off unless you are actively using it — say, during a party when you want a digital DJ. Most devices have this option, so I highly suggest you utilize it.

Because your personal life should stay, well, personal.

Stay safe,

Jason Hanson

The post Get Ready for What’s Coming appeared first on Laissez Faire.