Megyn Kelly Flees Fox for NBC, GOP Drops Ethics Office Battle, Trump Children Descend on D.C.: P.M. Links

- Megyn Kelly is leaving Fox News in order to join NBC, where she will host a daytime program and a Sunday evening news show.
- House Republicans are no longer trying to destroy the Office of Congressional Ethics.
- Rhode Island College required students to devote themselves to "the value of social and economic justice."
- But there's not a free speech problem on college campuses, oh no, that's crazy talk.
- Rice University will make freshman take a five-week class on sex, relationships, and consent.
- Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are moving to D.C. Their new home is a three-minute walk from President Obama's new home.