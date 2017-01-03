The herpes president

“There but for the grace of God, goes God.” — Winston Churchill coined this phrase which he first uttered following a bad experience with an egotistical politician.

ATLANTA, Georgia, January 4 — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has given a name to a virus that plagues primarily the United States. According to the CDC the unnamed malady that causes blinding headaches, ulcers, insomnia and bouts of rage is Obamaitis. It was thought to have run its course but researchers now suspect it will continue for at least another decade or beyond.

Small outbreaks of Obamaitis occurred eight years ago and there is no known cure although therapy that seems promising is to stay away from television news and reading mainstream newspapers. The epidemiology of Obamaitis shows much higher rates of infection in white male Christians and Jews over the age of 30. In many cases symptoms disappear completely only to flare-up later. That has led some researchers to call the illness the herpes of the 21st Century.

What bugs conservatives about Obama

There is more truth in the fiction above than liberals will ever admit to. Millions have nothing but unswerving adulation for President Barack Obama since he began running his first campaign nine years ago and it is so complete they are blinded to who he really is. They do not see a man who has no friends, leads from behind and whose hubris knows no limits.*

It was Obama who refused to work with Congress and vastly expanded the powers of the presidency, often out of his malevolence for the traditions of the United States and an enmity to Christians and Jews. The president’s penchant for the downplaying of Islam’s jihad now being waged around the world is ignored by liberals and far too many Democrats. That he refers to attacks as either “work-place violence” or simply terrorism without the inclusion of the word “Islamic” is of no concern to the millions of Americans who voted for him and, as he recently stated, the millions who would have voted for him had he run for a third term.

The day after Christmas, Obama said that if he had run for the presidency again he would have defeated Donald Trump. He is speaking in the type of hypotheticals used by a mollycoddled 12-year-old. In Obama’s words:

I’m confident that if I — if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it, Mr. Obama said on David Axelrod’s podcast, “The Axe Files,” referring to what his message of inclusion and helping middle-class Americans. I know that in conversations that I’ve had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me, they would say the vision, the direction that you point towards is the right one.

My first thoughts when I read that was that Obama could have used a father or a stint in military school. To say “if I had run again,” makes it sounds like it was his decision to seek the presidency for a third term when in fact the 22nd Amendment to the United States Constitution states: “No person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice.”

So his talk of another term is an impossible hypothetical that serves only Obama’s fragile ego that is now bruised because the country turned its back on Hillary Clinton, who Obama diligently campaigned for because he saw a victory for Hillary would be tantamount to his reelection.

In rejecting Clinton the country rejected the Obama presidency (not him personally which explains his high approval rating). The Wall Street Journal reported on November 9 that that on Election Day exit polls showed that, “four in 10 voters said they wanted the next president to bring ‘needed change’.”

To this writer, this rejection of the president has sent Obama into a spiraling temper tantrum where he is using the Oval Office to launch personal vendettas. He is the most powerful man on earth taking angry retribution against what could be called his enemies list.

Whether or not such a list actually exists, Obama has not hidden his loathing of three men: Benjamin Netanyahu, current prime minister of Israel; Vladimir Putin the president of Russia and Donald Trump, the Republican president-elect.

Obama’s and Trump’s feud on Twitter are childish and show disrespect for the Office of the President.

Obama’s frail ego has highlighted the worst in him to the point where he now uses the full force of the American government against both Netanyahu — who addressed a full session of Congress against Obama’s wishes — and Putin — who recently said that the president’s claim of computer hacking by Russia is unfounded and that Obama should either show some proof or shut up. Obama’s reaction to these criticisms has at the very least been extremely damaging to America’s relationships with Israel.

Still singing Allah’s praises

The National Post headline from last week read: “Obama’s last-minute backstab against Israel.”

That was how the Canadian newspaper saw the results of December 23 when America’s Ambassador to the United Nations abstained in a vote by the Security Council on a resolution condemning Israeli settlements on the West Bank and in East Jerusalem.

The United States government has given bipartisan support for the Jewish nation since its founding on May 14, 1948. Past presidents Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush H.W., Clinton and W. Bush were unfaltering in their support of Israel.

Not only did the U.S. abstain from the vote but, according to Michael Oren, Israel’s deputy minister for diplomacy, and Ron Dermer, Israel’s ambassador to the U.S., it was Obama who pushed for the vote from behind the scenes with his goal being to “delegitimize” the Jewish state.

On December 27 Dermer said to radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt: “What’s really outrageous here is that the U.S. actually orchestrated this gang-up behind the scenes.”

While inconsistent with 70 years of U.S. policy, it is consistent with Obama’s modus operandi; the destruction of Christians and Jews and there organizations, all for the benefit of Islam. Such is the case with the U.N. resolution which provides legitimacy and ideological support to the Palestine Liberation Organization’s most virulent terrorists, Fatah, whose sole purpose is to eradicate the Jewish state and is associated with “Black September” and the “Palestinian Front for the Liberation of Palestine.”

Obama’s cross to bear

Last Thursday, after feeling the full sting of what the president must consider a defeat at the hands of the birther Trump, Obama issued a laundry list of sanctions against Russia. They include:

The expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats from the U.S.

The closure of two Russian compounds.

Sanctions against two Russian intelligence agencies.

“All Americans should be alarmed by Russia’s actions,” said Obama, who knew of the allegations of Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee as early as last April but took no action on it until after an election that shocked pollsters who practically guaranteed a Clinton victory.

So this is the president the country and the world has endured for the past eight years, a small peevish little man who amounts to a toenail of the man he has desperately wanted to be compared to, Abraham Lincoln.

Obama will have decades more to promote himself and his ideas. He is planning to live in a $5.3 million Washington mansion two miles from the White House. He plans to stay involved in the nation’s politics, particularly criminal justice reform, immigration, race relations and gun control. The same garbage he harped on but did nothing about during his presidency.

Obama reminds me of another former leader on the world’s stage, Field Marshal Bernard Law Montgomery. The diminutive general (he stood less than 5’5’) spent the last three decades of his life retelling of his unequaled leadership and courage. There is no way to make egomaniacs shut-up. Fortunately, history usually condenses the truth. Seventy years after his last battle Montgomery is reduced to a caricature, a man whose memory is ridiculed in such simplified terms as suffering from Napoleon complex.

It is fitting then to leave off where we began, with a quote from Winston Churchill regarding General Montgomery, a man whose arrogance is equaled by President Barack Obama: “Indomitable in retreat, invincible in advance; insufferable in victory.”

Yours in good times and bad,

–John Myers

*Footnote: Richard Minter, Leading from Behind (St. Martin’s Press, New York, 2012), 3-5.

