Brickbat: The Tall Poppy

A teen in Turin, Italy, whose name wasn't released, was suspended from his school during the previous school year for 10 days after teachers found he had a thriving business bringing snacks and drinks to school to sell to other students. They recently found he was still at it and suspended him for another 15 days. When the story broke of his latest suspension, several companies offered him a job and he got at least one scholarship offer because of his entrepreneurship. In turn, that led about 500 of the school's 1,700 students to stage a protest outside the school, saying the boy should not be rewarded for "illegal" activity and demanding scholarships for themselves.