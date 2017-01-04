Obama’s Legacy Is Death

If you had any doubt that Obama is trying to provoke a war before he leaves office, question it no more.

(If you’re wondering why he is so adamant to go head-to-head with Putin, here’s an in-depth analysis.)

The Lithuanian government has confirmed that US Special Forces have been moved into place to the Russian border.

“The United States was the first to offer additional safety assurance measures to the Baltic countries following the deterioration of the security situation in the region after the annexation of the Crimea,” Defense Ministry spokeswoman Asta Galdikaite said Tuesday.

This statement follows a report by the New York Times on January 1 that the US was “lending support to the Baltic States fearing Russia.”

“They’re scared to death of Russia,” Gen. Raymond T. Thomas, the head of the Pentagon’s Special Operations Command, who visited here recently, said of the tiny militaries of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. “They are very open about that. They’re desperate for our leadership.”

That doesn’t sound like propaganda at all, right?

This is only the latest in a series of questionable actions that seem indicative of a last-ditch effort to start a war before Donald Trump is sworn into office.

When popular opinion was that Hillary Clinton would be the next president, it appeared that war with Russia would be imminent. Clinton boasted of her plans to close the airspace over Syria to Russian and Syrian forces, which was denounced by many as an act of war. Russia ended a decades-long nuclear disarmament deal. The signs of approaching war were numerous.

However, when Trump was elected in a surprise upset, Russian president Vladimir Putin made immediate overtures of peace (much to the dismay of those who have been promoting war.)

Then, the “story” broke about Russian propaganda and Russian interference in the election. I used quotes because this report was completely unsubstantiated. This provided President Obama the opening he’d been looking for to trounce on Freedom of the Press with his own Ministry of Truth law, passed quietly while everyone was celebrating the holidays.

Since this occurred, Drudge Report and RT were both mysteriously and simultaneously taken down in what many believe was a government-based DDoS attack. Warmongering members of Congress like John McCain, Lindsey Graham, and Amy Klobuchar have been “touring” NATO countries on the Russian border. President Obama ejected 35 Russian diplomats and their families from the country, giving them only 72 hours to leave.

Thus far, Putin has not taken the bait, mocking President Obama’s attempts to stir up conflict and inviting the children of US diplomats in Russia to celebrate Christmas at the Kremlin.

… in a stunning reversal, the Russian leader took the high road, rejected the Lavrov proposal, and in a statement posted by the Kremlin said that Russia won’t expel any Americans in retaliation to US moves, in a brutal demonstration of just how irrelevant Obama’s 11th hour decision is for US-Russian relations… In the just released statement, Putin laughed off Obama’s 11th hour temper tantrum, and said that Russia won’t cause problems to U.S. diplomats or deport anyone, adding that Russia has the right to respond in tit-for-tat manner, but it will not engage in irresponsible diplomacy. The punchline, however, was saved for what may be Russia’s final slam of the debacle that is Obama’s administration saying that “It’s a pity that the current U.S. administration is finishing their work in such a manner” saying that Russia refuses “to sink to the level of this irresponsible “kitchen” diplomacy.” Putin ended the statement by congratulating U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, and the American people on the New Year and invited the hildren of US diplomats to a holiday celebration at the Kremlin. (source)

I don’t know about you, but I’m counting the minutes until President Obama is out of the White House. His childish tantrum could cost countless lives, both American and Russian. To stay in the loop with daily news updates, go here.

Reprinted with permission from DaisyLuther.com.

