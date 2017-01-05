Here she comes again

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton isn’t ready to hang up her political hat. According to reports, the career political opportunist is eyeing a bid for mayor of New York City.

If Clinton runs for New York mayor, her electoral showing in the 2016 election combined with her impressive approval ratings as a New York senator from 2001 to 2009 suggest that she has a decent chance of winning.

And according to sources interviewed by Newsmax, Clinton is being strongly urged to run against incumbent Bill de Blasio, who many see as a week candidate, in the November 2017 NYC mayoral election.

While de Blasio has made a core focus of his tenure as mayor reconsidering the city’s harsh penalties for crimes carried out by its poorest residents, many New Yorkers aren’t very happy with his results.

As The New York Post pointed out with a 2017 kickoff criticism of de Blasio’s administration: “[V]agrancy is way up, along with aggressive panhandling and related intrusions into public spaces. Plus, streets seem dirtier, graffiti is out of control, traffic is a nightmare, and the subways are crowded beyond belief.”

Clinton would handily capitalize of de Blasio’s weaknesses while also being able to pull a significant amount of support from the black and Hispanic New Yorkers the current mayor counts as key demographics of his voter base.

Longtime New York Democratic consultant Hank Sheinkopf told Newsmax that he has little doubt that Clinton would prevail as a mayoral candidate.

‘She is wildly popular among New Yorkers,” he told the conservative outlet. “So much so, that were she to file, de Blasio would have to file his retirement papers the same day.”

But why would Clinton want to be mayor of New York?

Well, the office would ensure Clinton a bully pulpit of her own to criticize the Trump administration’s actions during the incoming president’s first term. New York’s mayor is often given media coverage even when weighing in on national and international issues due to the city’s sheer size, complexity and global impact. But more importantly for Clinton, the position would keep her in the public eye just long enough for her to embark on another bid for the presidency in four years. Clinton and many other Democrats are counting on the Trump administration fumbling badly during its first term and opening the door for a well-known Democratic challenger.

The post Here she comes again appeared first on Personal Liberty®.