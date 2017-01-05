WhenHub: Movies Coming in 2017

Here’s one of the billion of things you can do with WhenHub, the startup I co-founded. It’s available now. Free. Anyone can use it to make shareable visualizations for any kind of timeline, schedule, or series of events over time.

This visualization works well for movies. But for other types of data you might want to use one of these looks. (Or build your own with our API, coming soon.)





We also have the WhenHub app that is like the Uber app but without the Uber car. See your friends approach a meeting spot on a map. The app automatically times-out for privacy.