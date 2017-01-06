California Cities Facing Growing Pension Costs in New Year: New at Reason

2017's not going to be a good year for pensions in California.

Steven Greenhut writes:

After two years of minuscule investment returns, the nation's largest state pension fund—the California Public Employees' Retirement System—has once again lowered its expected rates of return. Even some CalPERS officials and consultants argue the lowered financial expectations don't go far enough to shore up the fund's financial position, as it now only has 68 percent of the assets needed to pay all its future retirement promises.

This end-of-year board vote to reduce expected investment returns from 7.5 percent to 7 percent portends difficulties for local agencies that provide pensions to their public employees through the CalPERS system. Lowered earnings estimates mean these agencies will have to contribute significantly higher payments to the pension fund to defray the costs of these benefit packages. In 2012, CalPERS dropped its expectations from 7.75 percent to 7.5 percent.