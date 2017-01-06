Neptune Statue Too Hot for Facebook, Trump Wants Congress to Fund Border Wall, Alexa—Order Dinner: A.M. Links

- Donald Trump's transition team signaled that the U.S.-Mexico border wall should be funded by the United States through the Congressional appropriations process.
- Congressional Democrats plan to contest the validity of Trump's election at the Capitol today.
- A photo of a classical sculpture of Neptune that stands in a Bologna, Italy, public plaza has been deemed too "sexually explicit" by Facebook.
- Amazon's digital assistant Alexa can now order dinner in select cities.
- Bills filed this week in Texas and Virginia would require people to use the bathroom corresponding to their biological sex.
- Researchers have been unable to replicate older studies showing that watching porn diminishes the love one feels for a romantic partner.
