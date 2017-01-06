Shooting at Ft. Lauderdale Airport; Five Reported Dead, Eight More Injured; Single Suspect in Custody

A gunman in Florida's Ft-Lauderdale-Hollywood airport shot and killed many people this morning.

While the specifics, as usual in the early reporting on such incidences, are not nailed down, CNN first reported 9 injured and "multiple" dead as of the time of this posting.

A suspect is in custody, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN. There is no reason to believe he did not act alone. That suspect has not yet been identified and no motive yet being reported.

The shooting happened near the lower level baggage claim at the airport.

The Washington Post is now reporting five dead, eight others injured.

UPDATE (3 pm est): Via Kansas City Star, details on incident and shooter, not verified yet by law enforcement:

Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida said on MSNBC that the shooter is named Esteban Santiago and that the man was carrying a military identification... Mark Lea, who said he was a witness to the shootings, told MSNBC that the shooter was a man, wearing a Star Wars T-shirt, and that he walked into the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 and opened fire with a single handgun. Lea said the man said nothing as we he went through three magazines before giving up and sprawling spread-eagle on the flood as a police officer took him into custody. "He had no intention of escaping," Lea told MSNBC.

UPDATE II (4 pm est). Via Daily Beast a good summation of what's being reported about arrested suspect Esteban Santiago, including his criminal record: