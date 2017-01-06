Super Antioxidant Destroys Liver Disease

Dear Living Well Daily Reader,

Liver disease is one of the scariest things you can be diagnosed with.

Over time is can land you on the operating table or even kill you.

And while it’s long been thought that you can avoid this health hazard by simply skipping the booze —that’s simply not true.

Turns out sugar can do just as much damage as drinking alcohol.

In fact, sugar-induced nonalcoholic liver disease is the most common liver problem in the world and sends your risks for heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and liver cancer into orbit.

Fortunately, scientists have recently discovered a common antioxidant can help shield your liver against this deadly disease and even reduce inflammation — the key driver of all disease.

Pyrroloquinoline quinone, or PQQ, is the miracle antioxidant scientists are talking about and is found in certain foods (I’ll give you a list in a moment) and breast milk.

In this study, researchers fed pregnant adult mice healthy diets or sugar-filled Western-style diets. PQQ supplements were given to a subset of both groups.

The PQQ didn’t keep the rats from gaining weight, but it did do something amazing… PQQ reduced the fat in the livers of the mice before they were born.

Even better, this powerful antioxidant reduced liver inflammation and protected the adult mice from fatty liver disease, even after they were no longer getting PQQ supplements.

Scientists believe this antioxidant is so powerful because it interferes with pathways that lead to diseases associated with Western-style diets, obesity and inflammation.

But the good news about PQQ doesn’t end there…

Other studies have shown that PQQ can also help protect the brain from strokes, promote the growth of healthy nerves, ward off cancer and boost your energy levels.

The only problem is that your body doesn’t produce PQQ on its own. And while there are trace amounts of PQQ in all fresh foods, it’s likely not enough to boost your health.

Certain foods like kiwi, cabbage, parsley, celery, papaya, and green pepper have higher levels of PQQ. But if you want to ensure you’re getting enough PQQ, you can pick up PQQ supplements at natural health stores or through online retailers for about $15 a month.

