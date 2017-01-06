The establishment doubles down on the phony ‘Russia hacking’ narrative despite zero evidence

John Harwood, the Hillary Clinton operative who poses as a CNBC correspondent and New York Times contributor, got a bit of surprise when he put a poll on his twitter feed asking, “Who do you believe America? Wikileaks, or US intel officials.” By more than 2 to 1, respondents chose Wikileaks.

Clearly, only the most ignorant and rabid of statists are falling for the notion that Russians hacked the election. Americans are far more savvy than the pundit and political class believe. No amount of talk about closed door intel briefings or open door intel briefings, media claims, Insane John McClain claims or James Clapper pronouncements can cover the fact that fewer and fewer people believe anything emanating from bowels of the cesspool that is Washington, D.C.

After all, CNN reports that the FBI was not allowed to examine DNC servers to determine whether hacking took place, much less to discover who might be behind it. Instead, the FBI is taking the word of a private corporation named Crowdstrike.

The good people over at Zero Hedge did a little digging into published information available about Crowdstrike and its major players. Crowdstrike’s chief technology officer and co-founder, and the person who wrote a report linking Russia to the DNC hack is a man Dimitri Alperovitch. Previously, Aperovitch was behind a largely debunked report linking the same hackers to alleged hacks of cellphones of Ukrainian artillery by Russians seeking to find their location for bomb targeting.

Alperovitch also happens to be a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, a globalist think tank with ties to the Council on Foreign Relations and the Trilateral Commission. The Atlantic Council is funded by the U.S. military along with defense contractors Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Northop Grumman and Boeing.

Also recall that the intelligence community claiming Russian involvement in the DNC email leaks is the same intelligence community that has recently told us such whoppers as weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, Saddam Hussein had ties to al-Qaida, there were moderate rebels in Syria, Bashar Assad used chemical weapons and Russia was bombing civilians in Allepo.

Is it any wonder the people – thinking ones, at least – don’t buy the narrative that Russia hacked the election?

H/T: Zero Hedge

