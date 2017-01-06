The president pretends he fixed race relations

The nation was just shocked by a video of a group of black thugs torturing a mentally handicapped white man in Chicago. President Obama called the video “terrible” but claims it’s an anomaly—race relations, he promises, have improved under his leadership.

“I don’t think it’s accurate to say race relations are getting worse,” Obama told ABC News.

The president said that videos like the one that surfaced this week simply get more exposure—and, therefore, create the illusion of deteriorating race relations— because of smartphones and the internet.

“I promise you, for the most part, race relations have gotten better,” he added.

It’s very difficult not to notice that the president’s race-relations message in this instance is far different from the “if I had a son” moment Obama had after black teenager Trayvon Martin was killed in self-defense by George Zimmerman.

It’s also different from the president’s many messages to the nation following the tragic high-profile deaths of black Americans at the hands of police officers in recent years.

It’s pretty clear what the difference is.

It’s also highly likely that if any of the perpetrators of the heinous torture of a disabled white man had been shot by a white police officer while resisting arrest or a white citizen while committing a crime, we’d be hearing a different message about race relations from the president and liberal media.

That’s because, due to the nation’s ugly racial history, political correctness dictates that racism in America is a one-way street.

When President-elect Donald Trump questioned the motives of certain Mexican immigrants, the liberal media defined him as a white racist with the power to whip white Americans into frothing racist mobs ready to beat up minorities in the streets.

But the mainstream media conveniently ignores, and even pushes, the dog whistle racism promoted by so-called social justice warriors against white America.

For decades, certain minority leaders and the Democratic Party have scapegoated white business owners for the plight of minority neighborhoods as a way to draw attention away from the fact that their own failed welfare policies are the biggest enablers of the nation’s vicious poverty cycle.

But beyond using words like “institutional” to describe racism against minorities, creating the idea that “white privilege” is the only reason for the success that any white American enjoys and bringing up the sins of yesterday, these leaders provide little proof that white America has interest in keeping minorities down.

Why? Because there really isn’t any.

Sure, there are pockets of white racism against minority Americans. And there’s a very vocal and ugly white nationalist movement still thriving in the United States. But the adherents to the white nationalist philosophy exist on the country’s fringe.

The idea that simply being white lends itself to racism is just as misguided as the racist ideas perpetuated in the past that minorities were somehow inferior to their Anglo-Saxon peers.

And here’s the thing. Today, openly racist attitudes appeal predominately to the dumbest of the masses around us.

The Klu Klux Klan is not flush with Rhodes Scholars. And none of the animals who captured and tortured that mentally handicapped white man are likely to be respected social scientists in their lifetimes.

And there’s a reason racism from both whites and minorities is encouraged by certain factions in the U.S.

Go check out white privilege in rural West Virginia sometime. You’ll find a lot of “racists” who believe immigrants are taking U.S. jobs and a lot of poverty. That’s exactly what America’s elitists want—just as they want poor inner-city blacks to blame their problems on middle class whites.

You see, the nation’s biggest welfare recipients are bureaucrats and elitists. Think of the number of jobs are created in marbled halls by creating regulations that kill working class jobs. And consider how many people are getting rich from government grants and subsidies that were originally designed to provide relief to the poor.

Race relations haven’t improved— and they never will as long as Americans look to Washington elitists to declare that they have. Washington and the wealthy elites that control its bureaucrats simply can’t let it happen because of what will come next.

When the us versus them of racism no longer exists as a scapegoat, you can bet that working Americans of all races will unify to topple the elites that have abused them for so long.

