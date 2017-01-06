The WIRE: Your week in review

From Chicago to GITMO — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

Four black adults kidnapped and tortured a disabled white kid while shouting Black Lives Matter slogans and even live-streamed the assault on Facebook. As word of the assault spread, the White House said it was “too early to tell” if it qualified as a hate crime. Too bad the victim didn’t look anything like Obama’s imaginary children.



However, the perps bear some resemblance.!

Thousands of supporters of the victim rioted, looted and burned their way through the Chicago streets in response to the horrific assault; much like Baltimore and Ferguson.



Or they would have, but they had to work.

President Barack Obama did his part, arranging the release of 22 terrorists from detention in Guantanamo Bay.



He’s more worried about the treatment of terrorists in GITMO than the victims of terrorists in Chicago.

Republicans considered streamlining Congressional ethics rules this week, sending Democrats into more histrionics.



Why fix the system that gave us a weaponized IRS, illegal NSA domestic wiretapping, Obamacare, the Iran deal, ISIS, Operation Fast and Furious, a flood of Illegal aliens and almost Hillary?

Obama consiglieri Valerie Jarrett crowed this week “The president prides himself on the fact that his administration hasn’t had a scandal.” And if you believe that, she’s got Obamacare to sell y… never mind. Spooky how they lie with a straight face like that.

At least, I think that’s a straight face.

Despite helping sneak Obamacare into law, Nancy Pelosi defended the disaster this week, shrieking “The GOP wants to dismantle ACA and consequently increase costs. It’s wrong. It will have an major impact on hardworking families and raise taxes.” Where ya been the last few years, Mrs. Van Winkle?



Always nice when a multimillionaire Botox addict pretends to care about “little people.”

Pelosi also said “If you want Grandma living in the guest room, then repeal ACA.” Remember when the Dems said without Obamacare, Grandma would get thrown off a cliff?



Things are looking up for Grandma!

To drive home their fear mongering, the Democrats even debuted what appeared to be their grandchildren’s art project. “Make America Sick Again?” Why not go with “Trump 2020?”



Same message, just not as wordy.

House Democrats are reportedly planning contest of electoral college results. Oh nice. I’ve lost count, but how many times will Hillary lose this election?



She’s the Buffalo Bills of politics.

But the old girl may not be done yet. Supporters are reportedly pushing her to consider running for mayor of New York City.



Figures. The only way she’d have a chance would be to run against Lurch the Communist.

A banner year in Obama’s “gun-free” hometown of Chicago, which recorded 762 homicides in 2016, more than New York and Chicago combined.



Why not make it “knife free,” and go for an even 1,000 in 2017?

Disgraced ex-CBS talking hairdo Dan Rather is teaching an online class! For 10 bucks, you can enjoy “Dan Rather on Journalism & Finding the Truth in the News!”

For another 10 bucks, try “Dan Rather on faking evidence and committing career suicide!”

Incoming Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer had a sad this week over being called a clown by President-elect Trump.



Sorry Chuckie, but if the red nose fits…

The taxpayer-subsidized baby parts traffickers at Planned Parenthood sounded the alarm again this week out of fear that they may lose their ticket on the taxpayer-subsidized gravy train. With all the money they bring in, maybe it’s time to examine their spending habits.



What do they want with a Lamborghini anyway? You can’t fit many dead babies in there.

An illegal alien charged with raping a girl on a Greyhound bus had been deported to his native Mexico 19 (!) times before this latest crime. He’s what Obama calls a “dreamer.”



…and the rest of us call a “nightmare.”

The Democrat Channel’s Rachel Maddow said this week that if she ever interviewed President-elect Trump, her first question would be “Are you going to send me… to a camp?



“Who is this ‘Maddow’ dude, and why am I sending him to camp?”

Left-wing hate blog Slate declared “Black women ruled music in 2016, whether the country was ready for it or not.” You guys! Beyonce is such a pioneer!

There’s a “Ms. Franklin” on the phone. Something about “respect.”

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week on the WIRE!”

