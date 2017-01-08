Americans saying goodbye to high-tax states

State and local lawmakers take note: a growing number of American workers, business owners and retirees are showing their disgust with sky-high taxes by voting with their feet.

That’s according to information released by the National Movers Association, which illustrates a positive relationship between high taxes and outbound moving vans.

“For 40 years, United Van Lines has been tracking which states people are moving to and from. We also survey our customers to understand why they are moving from state-to-state,” said Melissa Sullivan, director of marketing communications at United Van Lines. “As the nation’s largest household goods mover, the data we collect is reflective of national migration trends.”

The company found that the following states have the highest numbers of residents moving elsewhere:

New Jersey Illinois New York Connecticut Kansas Kentucky West Virginia Ohio Utah Pennsylvania

New Jersey, Illinois, New York and Connecticut, states with the highest number of people moving away, all also hold the distinction of having some of the highest state tax rates in the nation.

It’s also worth noting that each of the states are also havens for harsh liberal union policies, gun control laws and regulatory hurdles to business.

