Do You Work With a Psychopath?

Your relationship with your boss could be changing your personality.

It’s well known that people who work for bosses with psychopathic and narcissistic traits naturally feel more depressed because of their bosses’ behavior.

But a new study suggests these people are also more likely to engage in undesirable behaviors at work, and their bosses could be turning them into bullies and ruining their reputation.

A research team from the University of Manchester’s Business School asked 1,200 participants about their own well-being and their relationship with their boss.

The people asked consisted of workers from a variety of industries across a number of different countries.

The researchers found those who work for leaders who display these traits had lower job satisfaction and scored higher on a clinical measure of depression.

Not only did employees’ well-being suffer but incidents of counter-productive work behavior and workplace bullying were also higher among those with narcissistic leaders.

‘Overall the picture is clear leaders high in dark traits can be bad news for organizations,’ said Abigail Phillips, lead author of the study.

She presented the findings today at the British Psychological Society’s annual conference in Liverpool.

‘Those high in psychopathy and narcissism have a strong desire for power and often lack empathy.

‘This toxic combination can result in these individuals taking advantage of others, taking credit for their work, being overly critical, and generally behaving aggressively.

