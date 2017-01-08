Never say never: What we can learn from social unrest south of the border

Mexican authorities are currently dealing with mass riots and looting after the government was forced to remove fuel price controls, increasing the price of gasoline by nearly 20 percent. Given the amount of central control over the U.S. economy, similar drastic actions and unrest are a very real threat here.

Following the price increase, angry mobs took to the streets in protests which quickly devolved into mass rioting and looting.

As the New York Post reported:

Protests and looting fueled by anger over gasoline price hikes in Mexico have led to four deaths, the ransacking of at least 300 stores and the arrests of more than 700 people, officials said. The country’s business chambers said the combination of highway, port and terminal blockades and looting this week forced many stores and businesses to close and threatened supplies of basic goods and fuel. The scenes of mass lootings came as parents faced the last shopping day to get presents for their children before the Jan. 6 Epiphany or Three Kings Day holiday. Two people were found dead near looting in the port city of Veracruz. An official with the state prosecutor said late Thursday that the killers had not yet been identified. The official was not authorized to talk to the press and spoke on condition of anonymity. Earlier, officials said a bystander was run over and killed by a driver fleeing police also in Veracruz, and a police officer was killed trying to stop robberies at a gas station in Mexico City.

The violence is being made worse by instigators urging Mexican citizens to torch gas stations and commit acts of violence in an effort to force the government to reinstate price controls.

Meanwhile, violent cartels in the country are profiting from the increased gas prices by stealing fuel from pipelines and selling it at discounted rates.

This kind of unrest is common any time an economic events squeezes a majority of the population. And with the U.S.’s economy on shaky ground thanks to the economic manipulation of the Federal Reserve and massive amounts of debt, a panic-inducing economic surprise is a very real possibility.

