Crush Cholesterol and Heart Disease WITHOUT Drugs

If you have high cholesterol, then you’ve probably gotten an earful about the risk of heart disease.

So you watch what you eat, pop those risky statin drugs, and maintain an exercise regime fit for an Olympic athlete.

But before you hit the gym or pop another life-wrecking pill, you should know there’s an all-natural alternative that’s once again shown to help lower your risk of cholesterol-related heart disease and reclaim your health.

And believe it or not — it’s affordable and doesn’t require a prescription.

These amazing cholesterol blasters are the omega-3 fatty acids found in fish.

And they are once again being scientifically shown to help protect your heart from dangerous cholesterol blockages and buildups that cause coronary heart disease (CHD).

Most recently, a meta-analysis published in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings finds that folks who are at higher risk for CHD could significantly reduce their risk by eating omega-3-rich foods or supplementing their diets with EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) omega-3s.

In fact, researchers found that these natural cholesterol crushers reduced the risk of heart disease by 16 percent in people with high triglycerides and 14 percent in those with high LDL (bad) cholesterol.

These findings are significant because they focus on how omega-3s specifically affect CHD, which is responsible for half of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

But the good news doesn’t stop there…

Next, they looked at 17 observational trials that included 732,000 people. After analyzing years of nutritional data, the scientists found that omega-3s could lower your risk of CHD by a whopping 18 percent, regardless of your cholesterol levels.

This means by taking a high-quality fish oil supplement or eating more omega-3 rich foods, you could slash your risk of heart disease by almost 20 percent!

You can up your levels of omega-3s by eating more fatty fish like wild-caught salmon and shrimp or other foods like flax seeds, wild rice, eggs, winter squash and walnuts.

Or if you want to ensure you’re getting enough omega-3s, you can take a supplement. Just be sure it’s been molecularly distilled for the highest level of purity.

