Nice Little Company Ya Got There. Shame if Anything Happened to It: New at Reason

Donald Trump is putting the squeeze on companies looking to outsource.

A. Barton Hinkle writes:

On Tuesday, il Duce resorted again to Twitter, the medium best suited to the depth of his thought, to slam another U.S. company. This time it was General Motors.

"General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border," he tweeted. "Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!"

The response from GM was, unfortunately, printable: The company pointed out that it makes all of its Cruze sedans in Lordstown, Ohio, and makes a hatchback version for international markets in Mexico. Some of the latter are sold in the U.S.

For that heinous crime, Trump wants to make American car buyers pay more. That'll show 'em.

This is an odd stance for a man whose own businesses also sell products made in Mexico—not to mention China, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Honduras, Germany, the Netherlands, India, Turkey, and Slovenia. You'd think someone who does so much outsourcing would be more sympathetic to the practice.