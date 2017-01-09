The Counterfeit Coin Puzzle

In the video below, we are presented with a version of the 12-coin problem in which we must determine a single counterfeit coin in a dozen candidates. The problem is, we’re only allowed the use of a marker (to make notes on the coins) and three uses of a balance scale. Here are the detailed conditions:

1) All 12 coins look identical.

2) Eleven of the coins weigh exactly the same. The twelfth is very slightly heavier or lighter.

3) The only available weighing method is the balance scale. It can only tell you if both sides are equal, or if one side is heavier than the other.

4) You may use the scale no more than three times.

5) You may write things on the coins with your marker, and this will not change their weight.

6) There’s no bribing the guards or any other trick.