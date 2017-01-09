Trump’s Son-in-Law to Serve Administration, Expect Confirmation Fights, SCOTUS Tackles Court Fees: P.M. Links

- President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will reportedly be named a senior adviser in the new administration.
- Political news all week will revolve around Trump's appointments and the rush to get Senate confirmations.
- Comments from Supreme Court justices in a case today suggest they're likely to declare that courts must return fees paid by defendants when their convictions are overturned.
- The U.S. State Department formally apologized for decades of discrimination against LGBT employees, a helpful reminder that the government was historically the worst offender in this area.
- The Department of Defense has successfully tested a swarm of "micro-drones," in case you're looking for sci-fi dystopian future inspirations.
- WikiLeaks' Julian Assange insists the Russian government is not the source of Democratic National Committee emails the site published prior to the election.
- The Associated Press felt the need to "fact check" Trump's complaint/opinion that Meryl Streep is "overrated," which says more about the problems with the concept of "fact-checking" than anything else.
