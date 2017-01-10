A.M. Links: Obama’s Farewell Speech Tonight, Confirmation Hearings Today for Jeff Sessions and John Kelly

President Barack Obama will deliver his farewell address tonight in Chicago.

President Barack Obama will deliver his farewell address tonight in Chicago. Confirmation hearings begin today for Jeff Sessions, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general.

Confirmation hearings begin today for John Kelly, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of Homeland Security.

President-elect Donald Trump has picked his son-in-law Jared Kushner to be a senior White House advisor.

"The Senate is poised to vote on a budget resolution later this week, the first in a two-step process of rolling back major parts of the Affordable Care Act. At the same time, GOP lawmakers are speaking out with force, concerned about the political backlash if the GOP is perceived as being reckless given that 20 million Americans have health coverage through Obamacare and there's no clear vision or firm timeline for an alternative."

Clemson beat Alabama last night to win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

