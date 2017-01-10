Brickbat: Hunting Them Down

Domonique Yatsko, 9, was so proud when she killed her first deer in Ohio, her family had a photo of her with the eight-point buck put on a sweatshirt. But when she wore the shirt to school, she says one of her teachers "yelled at" her, told her killing animals was "not what we do" and demanded she take the shirt off. But Superintendent Catherine Aukerman says the teacher merely told her the shirt was upsetting other students and asked her to take it off. Aukerman says the girl was mistaken if she thought the teacher yelled at her.