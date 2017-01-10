How a Libertarian Can Win a Congressional Seat in Georgia: New at Reason

Election Day 2016 is finally behind us. The shock has worn off, the disappointment has mostly dissipated. Now it's time to pore over the results, drill down to state, county, and even precinct level, and try to glean what we can from the data.

From that data, analysts are plotting how to fashion future electoral strategy, and looking for electoral opportunities uncovered by this year's vote totals that might not have been apparent or even have existed before this uncommon election year.

Democrats and Republicans have been doing this since November 9, and have been doing so post-election for decades. It's time for Libertarians to start doing this, too. For example, writes John Vaught LaBeaume, Libertarians have a real shot at winning a congressional seat in Georgia.

View this article.