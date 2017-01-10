Obama’s Farewell Address Tonight, Trump Hires Vaccine Skeptic to Lead Commission on Vaccine Safety: P.M. Links

- President Obama will give his farewell address tonight at 9:00 p.m. Check my Twitter feed for commentary.
- Vaccine skeptic Robert Kennedy, Jr., who promotes the false idea that vaccines cause autism, will have a role in the Trump administration: chairing a new committee on vaccine safety.
- The New Republic did not like Jonathan Chait's new book about Obama's successes.
- Study: conservatives are better looking.
- Title IX launch hashtag campaign asking Betsy DeVos not to rein in the Office for Civil Rights.
- Sen. Jeff Sessions says that if you don't want him to go after marijuana users, you need to change federal law.
- Draining the swamp.