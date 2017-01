The wannabe Cold War with Russia continues apace, writes Andrea O'Sullivan. Last Friday, the intelligence community finally released a declassified version of the vaunted secret CIA report that started it all. Yet as Andrea O'Sullivan observes, the report contains no new technical information, and interestingly enough barely addresses any actual hacking at all. The reader will learn more about RT's Occupy Wall Street coverage than he will about election-related hacking.

