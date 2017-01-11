New York’s Dumb War on Uber: New at Reason

"Uber is one of these great inventions, startups, of this new economy and it's taking off like fire to dry grass and it's giving people jobs. I don't think the government should be in the business of trying to restrict job growth."

This quote came from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo back in July 2015. Yet a year and a half later, writes Jared Meyer, New York's state government still does not allow ridesharing services to operate in upstate New York. This inability to adapt to new business models leaves millions of New Yorkers with fewer transportation options and work opportunities. It's time for policymakers in Albany to bring ridesharing to all New Yorkers.

