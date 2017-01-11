STOP Glaucoma With These Tasty Foods

Dear Living Well Daily Reader,

As you get older, you know how important it is to protect your eyesight.

Losing your sight could lead to a life of darkness, confusion and even a loss of freedom.

That’s why you get your yearly eye exam, take your vitamins and wear your sunglasses.

But the fact is these measures may not be enough. You see, over 3 million Americans already have a debilitating disease that can result in partial or total blindness — glaucoma.

And if that weren’t scary enough, whatever amount of vision you lose to glaucoma is lost forever.

Fortunately, researchers have found a delicious food that can help reduce your chances of developing glaucoma… and I’m just not talking about carrots.

Instead, I’m talking about leafy green vegetables like spinach, broccoli and kale.

A recent study involving over 100,000 participants found that folks who ate leafy greens on a daily basis decreased their risk of developing glaucoma by an outstanding 30 percent.

And the good news just gets better…

Daily greens eaters were also 50 percent less likely to develop a devastating type of glaucoma that ruins your vision in the central vision field — what’s right in front of you.

Leafy green vegetables can fight glaucoma because they help increase the blood flow to your eyes, which in turn, decreases your risk of developing glaucoma.

You see, the amount of blood that reaches your eyes is crucial because blood carries the nutrients necessary for good vision directly to the eyes.

Additionally, leafy greens contain nitrates that your body converts to nitric oxide. Once converted, nitric oxide can help relax your blood vessels and increase blood flow throughout your body, including your eyes.

Many foods like beets, arugula, spinach, garlic, citrus fruits and, of course, carrots contain high levels of vision-protecting nitrates.

But if you’re like most folks, you may not be getting enough of these eye boosters in your daily diet. If that’s the case, you can supplement with arginine to raise your nitric oxide levels. You can find arginine at natural health store or through online retailers.

Live well,

Natalie Moore

Managing editor, Living Well Daily

