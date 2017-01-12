A.M. Links: Schumer to Vote Against Sessions, Senate Begins Obamacare Repeal, Trump Tweets About Clapper

- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said today that he will vote against Jeff Sessions' nomination for attorney general.
- "President-elect Donald Trump tweeted Thursday morning about his private conversation with Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, in a statement that contradicts the spy chief's take."
- There will be confirmation hearings today for Trump Defense secretary nominee James Mattis.
- Confirmation hearings also begin today for Trump Housing and Urban Development secretary nominee Ben Carson.
- "The U.S. Senate took the first major step toward repealing the Affordable Care Act after a marathon voting session that started Wednesday evening and extended into early Thursday."
- Peter Thiel: "The election had an apocalyptic feel to it."
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter, and don't forget to sign up for Reason's daily updates for more content.