The Pointless Women’s March Against Trump: New at Reason

If Donald Trump's presidency resembles his candidacy, American constitutional liberties will be in more trouble than the bald eagle. What will be needed then, notes Reason Foundation Senior Analyst Shikha Dalmia, is an opposition movement that is targeted, intelligent, nuanced, and appropriately calibrated.

However, the overwrought reaction of panicked progressives to Trump is making that ever more difficult. First came the street protests after his election with their inchoerent list of demands. Then there was the campaign to persuade the Electoral College to deny him the presidency. This was followed by Hollywood celebrities' silly video self-righteously "demanding" that members of Congress stand up to Trump.

As if all this is not enough, there is a women's march in the works the day after his inauguration. But, notes Dalmia, this too is a feel-good exercise in search of a cause that will discredit Trump's opponents more than Trump. In fact, The Washington Post, which seems hell bent on setting a record in botched coverage, might have become something of a metaphor for the march when it erroneously symbolized a cover feature about it with a male rather than a female sign just days after its Russia hacking stories were roundly debunked.

