Trump Administration turning out to be the Goldman Sachs Administration

Donald Trump’s promise to drain the swamp doesn’t extend to the bankster class. In fact, if anything, Trump is giving the banksters even more seats at the power table – especially Goldman Sachs.

It’s a feat I didn’t think possible given that, as I’ve told you before, Goldman Sachs already rules the world for the 1 percent.

One of the many objections Republican voters – Trump supporters, particularly – had against “Lyin’ Ted Cruz” was that his wife worked for Goldman Sachs. Cruz was said by the Trumpsters to be little more than a proxy for Goldman Sachs because of this. In fact, during the campaign Trump claimed Cruz “was owned” by Goldman Sachs because, in addition to Cruz’s wife’s ties to the firm, Cruz had taken a loan from Goldman Sachs.

Goldman Sachs already operates above the law and in fact is behind the creation of many of the laws and setting of economic policy around the globe. Goldman Sachs is among the “too-big-to-fails” that will be first in line at the Federal Treasury when the economy goes south. And Trump has placed them firmly at the head of the line and even granted them their own table.

Here is a list of Goldman Sachs alums Trump has nominated or placed in power:

Treasury Secretary : Steven Mnuchin, a 17-year veteran of Goldman Sachs who rose to the position of executive vice president, member of Management Committee and chief information officer.

: Steven Mnuchin, a 17-year veteran of Goldman Sachs who rose to the position of executive vice president, member of Management Committee and chief information officer. Chief Strategist : Stephen Bannon, the former executive chairman of Breitbart.com, worked for Goldman Sachs as investment banker in the Mergers and Acquisitions Department.

: Stephen Bannon, the former executive chairman of Breitbart.com, worked for Goldman Sachs as investment banker in the Mergers and Acquisitions Department. Director of the National Economic Council : Gary Cohn is the sitting president of Goldman Sachs.

: Gary Cohn is the sitting president of Goldman Sachs. Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission : Jay Clayton of Sullivan & Cromwell, Goldman Sachs’ law firm. Clayton’s wife Jill is a vice president at Goldman Sachs.

: Jay Clayton of Sullivan & Cromwell, Goldman Sachs’ law firm. Clayton’s wife Jill is a vice president at Goldman Sachs. Ivanka Trump’s “top adviser on policy and staffing : Dina Powell, president of the Goldman Sachs Foundation.

: Dina Powell, president of the Goldman Sachs Foundation. Member Trump transition team for Department of State : Erin Walsh, who had worked at Goldman Sachs since 2010 as an Executive Director and head of its Office of Corporate Engagement for Asia Pacific.

: Erin Walsh, who had worked at Goldman Sachs since 2010 as an Executive Director and head of its Office of Corporate Engagement for Asia Pacific. Trump transition team member: Anthony Scaramucci held positions in Goldman Sachs’ Investment Banking, Equities and Private Wealth Management divisions before getting into politics and supporting Barack Obama in 2008 and joining the Mitt Romney team in 2012.

Other ties involve Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner’s relationships. Kushner will serve as senior advisor to Trump. Kushner is a close friend of Gary Cohn (mentioned above) and set up the initial meeting between Trump and Cohn.

Jared’s brother, Joshua, was a roommate of Alexander Blankfein, the son of Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein. Joshua Kushner began his career in the Merchant Banking Division of Goldman Sachs. He later went on to found a private equity and venture capital fund firm called Thrive Capital in 2009. A top advisor to Thrive Capital is former Goldman Sachs president Jon Winkelried.

Also reported by WallStreetonParade.com:

Some of the Trump debt held by Wall Street firms, according to media reports, includes Donald Trump’s personal guarantee in the event of a default. The true owners of other Trump debt are shielded behind secretive Limited Liability Corporations. These serious conflicts of interests together with the unprecedented infusion of Goldman Sachs honchos into his administration, have the potential to set a new low in Washington politics – an outcome that America can ill afford as it struggles to rise above the greatest economic collapse since the Great Depression just eight years ago.

It’s clear the Trump Administration has turned out to be the Goldman Sachs Administration.

