Brickbat: Veteran’s Benefits

When Elmo Jones of Aurora, Colorado, and his wife divorced, the court found that her son was not fathered by Jones and refused to award her any child support. Despite that, the Department of Veterans Affairs began to garnish his military retirement benefits for child support. When he complained, they demanded he prove the boy was not his son. He sent them a copy of the court ruling and the results of the DNA test, but the agency continued to withhold his pay. Only after a local TV station began asking questions did the VA stop withholding money from Jones' check.