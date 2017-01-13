Is Bernie Sanders the adult among Democrats?

Democrats have been chanting “not my president” in the streets and vowing not to work with the White House in Congress since Donald Trump won the election in November. But Sen. Bernie Sanders is urging his party to see where Trump is willing to work with Democrats before writing off collaboration with his administration.

Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer recently told CNN members of his party only plan to work with Trump if he abandons all Republican positions.

“The only way we’re going to work with him is if he moves completely in our direction and abandons his Republican colleagues,” he said. “90-95 percent of the time we’ll be holding his feet to the fire and holding him accountable.”

Sanders, who probably would’ve been the Democratic nominee for president if not for meddling by his party’s establishment, said he plans to take a different approach.

“I don’t think it makes sense to say we aren’t going to work in any way, in any form, with the Trump administration,” Sanders said. “Trump has talked appropriately about our collapsing infrastructure – our roads, bridges, and water systems.

“If he is prepared to work with us on rebuilding America’s crumbling infrastructure, and creating millions of jobs, and doing it in a way that doesn’t privatize our infrastructure or give tax breaks to billionaires; yes, let’s work together.”

Sanders also said he’d be willing to work with Trump on trade policy matters.

“If he is prepared to work with us on a trade policy which works for the American worker, not just the CEO of large, multinational corporations, let’s work together in those areas,” he said.

Both men opposed President Barack Obama’s Trans Pacific Partnership trade deal.

