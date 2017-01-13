Low Approval Ratings for Trump, House Votes on Obamacare Repeal, Paul Ryan Dabs: P.M. Links

- President-Elect Donald Trump has very low approval ratings.
- Ex-Breitbart writers think Breitbart sold out, and are working on creating an even more avowedly pro-Trump advocacy organization.
- Rep. John Lewis says Trump is not a legitimate president.
- Some Republican members of Congress say reining in OCR is a top priority.
- The House of Representatives has voted to repeal Obamacare.
- Paul Ryan knows what dabbing is, apparently. As my buddies at Chapo Trap House put it:
If the rule you followed brought you to this, of what use was the rule? pic.twitter.com/QedtkHzc7N— Matt Christman (@cushbomb) January 13, 2017