Obama Ends ‘Wet Foot, Dry Foot’ Policy for Cubans, Protesters Plan for Trump Inauguration, Consider the Potato Skin: A.M. Links

- While Obama talks of pardoning Chelsea Manning, he's also been busy expanding NSA power, again.
- Trump has spent the morning, per usual, tweeting inflammatory condemnations of various political groups and intelligence agencies.
- What's taking Facebook so long to take down a Live video of a 12-year-old committing suicide?
- There's a high cost to human-trafficking "awareness" campaigns.
- Inauguration weekend is going to be weird.
- On the rise and fall of potato skins.
- "Effective immediately, Cuban nationals who attempt to enter the United States illegally and do not qualify for humanitarian relief will be subject to removal, consistent with U.S. law and enforcement priorities," Obama said in a Thursday statement.
