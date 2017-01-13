Watch Matt Welch Debate Jonathan Chait About Obama’s Greatness in NY on Jan. 17

As Nick Gillespie pointed out previously in his post about interviewing the great Gene Epstein, I will be debating New York magazine political writer and frequent libertarian-baiter Jonathan Chait at the Epstein-moderated Soho Forum in Manhattan's East Village on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 6:30 p.m. (though you'll want to be there when the bar opens at 5:45). The venue is the Subculture Theater at 45 Bleecker St., New York, 10012.

The debate, keyed off of Chait's new book Audacity: How Barack Obama Defied His Critics and Created a Legacy That Will Prevail, will be over the proposition that "Based on his record of accomplishments, Barack Obama has been a great president." I will be arguing on the nu-uh side. Libertarian comic Dave Smith provide some pre-game yuks. You'll be pleased to know that Chait's already working the refs.

