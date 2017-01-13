Weird Plants BLAST Alzheimer’s Plaque

Dear Living Well Daily Reader,

As we age, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s can go from a distant possibility to a life-changing reality.

And things like going to the grocery store, visiting your grandkids and even sharing stories about the good ol’ days can quickly become impossible.

Even worse? You end up finding out that most of the mainstream treatments out there are practically worthless.

But that all could be about to change…

According to new research, two plants could help you win the fight against these age-related brain diseases by destroying the plaques that cause them.

And the best part — you don’t need Big Pharma to get your hands on these plaque-busting plants.

Antioxidant-rich prickly pear (a type of cactus) and brown seaweed are the powerful plants at the center of this exciting research.

Both Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s are caused by the buildup of sticky proteins that wreak havoc on the nervous system and can eventually affect your memory and mobility.

So you can potentially stop these diseases in their tracks if you can stop the proteins from accumulating.

And that’s exactly what prickly pear and brown seaweed seem to do.

In a recent lab study using brewer’s yeasts, researchers found that extracts from prickly pear and brown seaweed could treat clumps of beta-amyloid plaques, a tell-tale sign of Alzheimer’s.

Next, the scientists tested the plants on fruit flies that were genetically modified to have Alzheimer’s symptoms. When the files were treated with the seaweed extract, their life spans were extended by two days. When given the prickly pear extract, they lived an extra four days.

While a few more days may not seem like a lot, it’s dramatic when you consider that a single day in a fruit fly life is the equivalent of a year in a human life. Plus, the extracts increased the flies’ mobility by a significant 18 percent.

Even better, scientists found that the extracts also prolonged the lives of flies with alpha-synuclein protein buildup. These gummy proteins can cause symptoms of both Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s and slowly affect your memory and mobility.

With the ability to blast both beta-amyloid and alpha-synuclein proteins, these two powerful plants could be a turning point in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s treatment.

And there’s no doubt that Big Pharma will want to cash in on this with synthesized and overpriced versions of these incredible extracts.

Fortunately, you can get your hands on both plants in their natural forms right now from natural health stores and online retailers.

And the best part — they are cheap! Brown seaweed goes for about $15 for a month’s supply, and prickly pear, also known as nopal, goes for about $8 for a month’s supply.

Questions? Drop us a line at feedback@livingwelldaily.com

Live well,

Natalie Moore

Managing editor, Living Well Daily

Ed. Note: Please send your feedback: nmoore@lfb.org – and click here to like us on Facebook.

The post Weird Plants BLAST Alzheimer’s Plaque appeared first on Laissez Faire.