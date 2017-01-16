Cold and flu season is upon us! If you don’t want to be bogged down by illness (who does?), you should wash your hands diligently, get the flu shot, and try your best to avoid people who are sick around you. But another great trick is boosting your immune system to make sure it has all the fighting powers to ward off illness when it strikes.

An easy way to boost your immunity is with the foods you eat. Healthy food is packed with essential vitamins and nutrients your immune system needs in order to stay strong. When you eat unhealthy foods, you are weakening your immune system so it can’t fight off any impending threats as effectively.

Below you will find the best foods to eat in order to boost your immune system and ward off cold and flu.

Foods that boost your immune system and fight illness

Chicken soup: Chicken soup isn’t just a comfort food from your childhood, it can actually help fight illness. Chicken soup provides you with fluids and offers anti-inflammatory properties that can improve symptoms.

Citrus fruits: Everyone knows you should stock up on citrus fruits as they are packed with vitamin C, which is a great immune booster.

Garlic, onions, and leeks: These foods contain immune-boosting compounds and are natural antibiotics. In a study, some participants received a placebo and the others a garlic supplement. Those receiving the supplement had far fewer cold incidences than the placebo group.

Yogurt: Yogurt contains healthy probiotics and, considering that large part of your immune system is in your gut, it’s important that your gut stays healthy.

Red wine: Red wine has a powerful antioxidant that improves overall health. But don’t assume you should drink a lot to reap the benefits. Drinking red wine in moderation is the key, as too much of it can have detrimental effects on health.

Mushrooms: Mushrooms have long been hailed for their medicinal purposes. They can help cells fight off infections and support a healthy immune system.

Black pepper: Black pepper has compounds that can fight off a fever and relieve pain. For maximum benefits, mix black pepper, ground ginger, and vinegar together for a natural medication.

Add these foods to your daily diet and you can build up a stronger immune system that can help lower your risk of illness.

Reprinted with permission from Bel Marra Health.

