French Thrillers

Following your lead on LRC I have become a minor aficionado of the JFK assassination. Of course, the release in 1991 of Oliver Stone’s film JFK, depicting the investigations of New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison was an important factor in changing public perceptions of the killing. The Wikipedia entry for the film mentions the inspiration of the 1969 Costa-Gavras French political thriller Z that stars Yves Montand as an assassinated politician.

But last night on French TV (Arte) I watched a much more obvious antecedent that should be of interest to you. It is a 1979 film I had never heard of, directed and co-written by Henri Verneuil, called I as in Icarus (in English). It also stars Montand; this time as a Garrison-like procurer who alone contradicts the Warren-like investigating committee. There are many obvious allusions to the Kennedy assassination, the key one being the second shooter of the president (of a fictitious unnamed country) in an open car, a private film of the events, CIA and Mafia involvement, and the systematic killing of witnesses. There was even a posed picture of the patsy, exactly like this one of Oswald.

It is a well-paced movie except for a long interlude that depicts the Milgram experiment. The ending (spoiler alert) is spectacular and refers back to the title. Montand’s character hears on a secret tape from the spy agency that the Icarus mission is activated. In his modern glass office he calls his wife after a long night of analysis. He asks her if she knows about Icarus. As she begins to explain that Icarus in Greek mythology had the hubris to fly too close to the sun a single shot kills the procurer. He flew too close to the truth.

