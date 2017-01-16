How to Replace Obamacare: New at Reason

Republicans have a lot of ideas about how to replace Obamacare.

A. Barton Hinkle writes:

You can't swing a dead cat these days without hitting someone who has made fun of congressional Republicans for not having a plan to replace Obamacare. And the critics are right: Republicans don't have a plan. They have a whole bunch of plans. House Speaker Paul Ryan has one. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has another. HHS nominee Tom Price not only has a plan, he has a bill: The Empowering Patients First Act. The trouble is that Republicans haven't collated all those plans into one single, omnibus proposal.

To some degree, that's their own fault. The GOP has painted itself into a corner. Republicans had a whale of a good time mocking President Obama's claims that under the Affordable Care Act, if you liked your doctor or health plan you would be able to keep them. That turned out to be untrue for millions of people, a fact that Republicans took great delight in repeating.

But repealing Obamacare also would cause millions of people to lose coverage—many more, in fact, than lost it through Obamacare's passage. The GOP might find this awkward. On the other hand, Democrats can make too much of the point. Many Americans bought insurance under duress, and might not be brokenhearted at no longer having to pay for something they didn't want in the first place.