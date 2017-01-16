Left plans protests, possible violence, during Trump inauguration

Leftist protestors are planning a series of rallies in Washington DC and other cities throughout the nation to kick off during President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday. According to reports, some of the anti-Trump protesters are planning to destroy property and to attempt to shut down the inauguration altogether.

The Twitter hashtag #InaugurateTheResistance is being used to organize protestors for a “massive demonstration along Pennsylvania Avenue” during the event.

A group called ANSWER (Act Now To Stop War and End Racism Coalition) is calling the Inauguration Day protests the beginning of a U.S. political revolution.

The group said in a call to action on its website: “This country needs a real political revolution. Millions of people feel entirely disenfranchised by a political system that delivered the least favorable and trusted candidates in U.S. history. Many hoped that the Bernie Sanders campaign would represent a new direction and opportunity to take on entrenched power and extreme inequality, for a higher minimum wage, to defend Social Security, rebuild the labor movement, provide universal health care and free tuition.”

ANSWER organizers are vowing to carry on with protests even after Trump enters the Oval Office, creating the possibility that the nation will see another sustained national protest like the Occupy Wall Street activism of 2011.

“Donald Trump is a racist, sexist bigot. We believe that tens of thousands of progressive people will be in the streets on Inauguration Day and in the weeks and months afterward,” the group said.

Another group, calling itself #DisruptJ20 on social media, is calling on protestors to engage in actions on Inauguration Day that would make it impossible for the traditional open air ceremony to take place.

“We call on all people of good conscience to join in disrupting the ceremonies. If Trump is to be inaugurated at all, let it happen behind closed doors, showing the true face of the security state Trump will preside over. It must be made clear to the whole world that the vast majority of people in the United States do not support his presidency or consent to his rule,” the group said.

Fox News on Friday unveiled audio of a #DisruptJ20 organizer outlining a plan to blockade security checkpoints and public roads throughout DC during the inauguration.

“We’re going to do everything we can to stop people from being to be able to access the inauguration,” the organizer told a crowd.

Another organizer told Fox that the activist group’s goal is to “turn the inauguration into as big of a clusterf— as possible.”

That could lead to clashes with police in addition to pro-Trump groups planning to head to DC to push back against leftist protests.

A group called Bikers for Trump says that some of its 200,000 members are planning to head to DC to form a “wall of meat” between the Trump inauguration ceremonies and leftist protest groups.

“In the event that we are needed, we will certainly form a wall of meat. We’ll be shoulder-to-shoulder with our brothers. And we’ll be toe-to-toe with anyone who’s going to break through police barricades,” Bikers for Trump founder and leader Chris Cox said.

There will also be 10,000 DC-area civil servants, including police and military officials, on hand to assist in making sure the inauguration passes peacefully.

A video released by the conservative Project Veritas shows leftist activists from the “DC Anti-Fascist Coalition” discussing plans for acts that could spark mass panic during the inauguration ceremony.

A member of the group can be heard in the video discussing the possibility of violence against government officials who attempt to thwart their plans.

The message has to be, we do not recognize the city government either. If you try to close us down we will look for your house, we will burn it. We will physically fight the police if they try to steal one of our places. We will go to war and you will lose.

Besides the threat of widespread protests and disruptions caused by leftist activists, Department of Homeland Security officials are warning that the Trump inauguration could be targeted for cyberattacks or ISIS-inspired violence.

“We’re facing a more complex threat environment,” Paul Abbate, executive assistant director of the FBI, told CBS. “Just in terms of the types of attacks that have occurred… things we’ve seen happen here in the United States and around the world.”

According to a report last month in the UK’s Express, ISIS has vowed to carry out terror attacks all over the world during the inauguration.

Homeland security officials say that the threat of deadly terror attacks on crowds gathered in DC on Friday are heightened by the prospect of law enforcement officials being too preoccupied with protestors to focus properly on security.

