Obama’s Betrayal of Believers: New at Reason

Today is Religious Freedom Day, an occasion that, in the words of President Barack Obama, reminds all Americans to "pay tribute to the many ways women and men of different religious and non-religious backgrounds have shaped America's narrative, and resolve to continue forging a future in which all people are able to practice their faiths freely or not practice at all."

Nice words. Yet as Stephanie Slade observes in Reason's February issue, President Obama's record paints a different picture. As Slade writes,

as Obama's tenure at the White House draws to a close, those who believe in the importance of religious liberty and free association have few reasons to celebrate. Despite his protestations [that ] "secularists are wrong when they ask believers to leave their religion at the door before entering into the public square," many will remember his presidency for the many times he insisted that his fellow religionists do just that.

