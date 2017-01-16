One Cheer for Justice Sotomayor: New at Reason

Justice Sonia Sotomayor is nobody's idea of a libertarian. Since joining the Supreme Court in 2009, she has voted in favor of gun control, in favor of restrictions on free speech, and in favor of sweeping federal regulations of the economy. Yet as Senior Editor Damon Root argues in his new column from Reason's February issue, there is one area of the law for which Sotomayor's jurisprudence deserves a cheer from libertarians. As Root explains, over the past seven years, Sotomayor has distinguished herself as one of the Supreme Court's most outspoken critics of police misconduct and one of its most consistent champions of the Fourth Amendment.

