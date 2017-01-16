Unusual Food BUSTS Belly Fat

Dear Living Well Daily Reader,

Look down at your midsection.

If you’re like most folks, you probably see more flesh there than you would like to.

The problem is these extra pounds aren’t just keeping you from being “swimsuit ready” — they may also be ruining your health.

You see, belly fat is linked to deadly disorders like heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

Fortunately, new research has uncovered an unusual food that can help you fight dangerous belly fat and the lethal diseases it’s linked too.

And the best part — it tastes great and is chock-full of a very powerful type of antioxidants.

This unlikely food is blue corn, and the special antioxidants it contains are called anthocyanins.

These little molecules are what give blue corn its color, and they’re linked to all sorts of health benefits.

In the past, they’ve been shown to help fight hardening of the arteries, stop cancer growth and reduce inflammation — the key driver of all disease.

More recently, these hardworking miracle compounds have been shown to help fight belly fat.

For the study, scientists fed rats a high-sugar and high-cholesterol diet. Some of the rats also got blue corn extract. At the end of the 12-week trial, the rats given the blue corn extract had lower blood pressure, lower HDL (“bad”) cholesterol and triglyceride levels and even a lower occurrence of fatty liver disease.

But what the researchers found next was even more remarkable…

The rats getting blue corn extract gained less abdominal weight — even when fed a terrible diet.

While these findings are astounding, just imagine what blue corn extract might be able to do for folks who are eating a healthy diet!

As of now, blue corn extract isn’t easy to find commercially. However, this won’t stop you from getting a healthy dose of anthocyanins. All you have to do is add purple, blue and red fruits and veggies to your diet.

Or you can take a blueberry, blackberry or açai berry supplement. Many of these supplements have their anthocyanin content listed on the label and can cost as little as $7 for a month’s supply.

Live well,

Natalie Moore

Managing editor, Living Well Daily

Ed. Note: Please send your feedback: feedback@livingwelldaily.com – and click here to like us on Facebook.

Sources

[1] The Risks of Belly Fat — and How to Beat Them

[2] Phytochemicals

[3] Blue Maize Extract Improves Blood Pressure, Lipid Profiles, and Adipose Tissue in High-Sucrose Diet-Induced Metabolic Syndrome in Rats

[3] TruNature Blueberry Standardized Extract Capsules

The post Unusual Food BUSTS Belly Fat appeared first on Laissez Faire.