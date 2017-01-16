Yearly Gathering of English Profs Is Light on Shakespeare, Heavy on Environmental Justice

The Modern Language Association held its annual convention recently—but judging by the list of speakers and session topics, you would think the meeting had more to do with leftwing activism than literature.

The MLA "is a leading advocate for the study and teaching of languages and literatures and serves," according to its website. Its convention provides a forum for teachers and researchers to discuss new scholarly work in the field.

But, as George Mason University historian Philip Magness points out, the MLA program lineup suggests that studying literature is now a distinctly secondary goal of the convention. The primary goal is social justice activism:

Magness did some rough tallying and found that there had been 22 sessions that included a presentation on environmental justice, 15 featuring a presentation about globalization, and 39 that tackled post-colonialism.

"Some of this is standard fare, especially in Critical Theory-infected disciplines," writes Magness, "but I was also curious how it stacked up against what most people think of as the scholarly domain of English professors, which is to say the standards of the literary canon."

For comparison:

13 sessions mentioning William Shakespeare 5 sessions mentioning Charles Dickens 1 session mentioning Mark Twain 2 sessions mentioning William Faulkner 2 sessions mentioning Ernest Hemingway 3 sessions mentioning Jane Austen 4 sessions mentioning Samuel Beckett 4 sessions mentioning James Joyce 4 sessions mentioning Virginia Woolf 1 sessions mentioning Leo Tolstoy 1 session mentioning Toni Morrison 3 sessions mentioning Edgar Allen Poe 3 sessions mentioning Langston Hughes 2 sessions mentioning Emily Dickinson 1 session mentioning Ralph Ellison 1 session mentioning Walt Whitman 2 sessions mentioning George Eliot 2 sessions mentioning one of the Bronte sisters 0 sessions mentioning George Orwell

"Many academics in these fields appear to be producing highly ideological research that (a) is often far afield of their scholarly competencies and (b) sometimes ventures into outright pseudoscholarly territory," Magness concludes.

I'm sure there are some valid reasons to include environmental justice on the syllabi for certain literature classes. But professors have a responsibility to approach these subjects as educators first, and advocates second. These panels blur the line between education and advocacy.

Consider this session on "Teaching Eco-Composition at the Community College." Presenters would essentially require students, not just to read works of literature relating to environmental justice, but to actually embrace the tenets of environmental justice. Presenter Courtney Ryan of the University at Albany-SUNY explains that her course "culminates in a highly personal research project, which asks students to apply their newfound environmental knowledge to their own experiences, investigating an environmental injustice in their own hometowns. In the past, students have written about chemical waste plants, fast-food chains, and pesticides to which they or people they know have been exposed. Through the project, students not only gain invaluable research skills but also engage with environmental issues in a personal, direct, and meaningful manner."

Ryan's students read A. Breeze Harper, an academic "who argues that vegans of color have been excluded from food movement narratives." Ryan brags that students' personal views "evolve" over the course of the semester.

If students wanted to learn about the food justice movement and whether it has or hasn't excluded vegans of color, presumably they would take a course on the history of obscure social justice movements, taught by a disapassionate observer of such things. In literature and composition classes, students should be learning how to interpret texts, how to do close readings, how to write persuasive essays, etc. But the MLA-version of literature appears to accept as a given that the purpose of a course is to brainwash students into supporting some left-wing view.