A.M. Links: 3 Days Until Trump’s Inauguration, Democrats Plan Boycott, Trump’s Approval Ratings at Historic Low

New poll: Donald Trump will enter the White House with an approval rating of just 40 percent, an historic low among recent presidents.

New poll: Donald Trump will enter the White House with an approval rating of just 40 percent, an historic low among recent presidents. A group of House Democrats say they will boycott Donald Trump's inauguration this Friday.

"Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday said the U.K. intends to leave the European Union's single market, delivering more clarity on her approach to Britain's future economic relationship with the bloc."

"Chinese President Xi Jinping offered a vigorous defense of globalization and free trade in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, which underscored Beijing's desire to play a greater global role as the United States turns inward."

Noor Salman, the widow of Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, has been arrested on federal charges including abetting her husband's material support of ISIS.

A suspect has confessed to carrying out the New Year's Day attack on a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter, and don't forget to sign up for Reason's daily updates for more content.