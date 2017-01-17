America at a crossroads

Make America great again was President-elect Donald Trump’s promise and he will start to make good on it when he is sworn in on Friday. Almost 62 million Americans answered Trump’s call for one fundamental reason — they believed that President Barack Obama had undermined America’s traditional values.

There has been an overwhelming blacklash against Trump and his vision for America since the election. There have been vile and personal attacks against Trump and they will not lessen after his inauguration. In fact, they will intensify over time to a point where the United States of America may become ungovernable.

You may recall that during the final presidential debate, after Trump refused to commit to accepting the election results, Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton went off on one of her diatribes:

“That’s horrifying. Let’s be clear about what he is saying and what that means. He is denigrating — he (Trump) is talking down our democracy. And I am appalled that someone who is the nominee of one of our two major parties would take that position.”

As it turned out these were the words of a dyed–in–the–wool hypocrite. For two months Clinton and her allies have argued that Trump’s victory in November was the result of skullduggery and therefore he is an illegitimate president.

One theory is that Clinton lost because FBI Director James Comey sent a letter to Congress about the FBI investigation into her emails 11 days before Election Day, which put the controversy back into the news.

“There are lots of reasons why an election like this is not successful,” Clinton said adding, “Our analysis is that Comey’s letter raising doubts that were groundless, baseless, proven to be, stopped our momentum.”

Let’s take an analytical look at Clinton’s argument. Trump’s relationship with Comey comes from a single meeting where the FBI Director presented a two-paged synopsis of unconfirmed allegations about Russia regarding Trump. Are we to believe from that one meeting Comey was either bribed by Trump or was so mesmerized by him that he would forsake his oath of office “to support and defend the Constitution of the United States?”

If Comey did such a thing he would face felony charges and jail time. He would also go down in the history books next to Benedict Arnold. This is the same man that President George W. Bush thought highly enough of to appoint as deputy attorney general and a man who President Barack Obama appointed as director of the FBI.

Other scapegoats

Clinton’s disregard for preserving state secrets could have led to overseas intelligence agents being abducted, tortured and even murdered. If not criminal, Clinton’s actions were reckless. They included keeping multiple personal email devices against State Department protocol. Then there is her constant stream of lies. At first she admitted to having two cell phones rather than the prescribed one. That number eventually grew to 13 mobile devices.

Other theories include but are not limited to:

Putin personally liked Trump better than Clinton. Putin believed Trump would be soft on Russia compared to Clinton. Putin has financial records and video of Trump’s deviant sexual behavior while staying in a Moscow hotel. The argument being that Trump’s business dealings and sexual deviancy would force him to acquiesce to Russian dictates.

Some Democrats in Congress like Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) maintain that Donald Trump is not a “legitimate president,” citing Russian interference in last year’s election.

Despite all that money spent and all the praise from the press, the fact is Clinton was a terrible candidate, devoid of any of the charisma her husband and former President Bill Clinton had and lacking in a message other than her presidency was going to continue the status quo of the Obama administration. That was a big misjudgment in what Americans wanted. Election exit polls showed that as many as two-thirds of all voters wanted change.

I was angry at Clinton when she said at a campaign fundraiser in New York City last September that:

You know, to just be grossly generalistic [SIC], you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up.

If you have been reading me over the past year and a half you know I never did give Trump a ringing endorsement. There is a lot about him that runs against my libertarian values. But it seems to me Clinton’s conviction that there is a lot of white trash out there which undoubtedly includes me. Clinton thinks those that choose decency over diversity and don’t accept the notion of white privilege are unenlightened.

What do Trump supporters want? I believe it is decency over diversity; debate without debacle and politeness rather than political correctness. Most people don’t want to be lectured, especially by someone who gets rich for talking in front of a camera. I proudly count myself as one of Clinton’s deplorables rather than a progressive clone in the Democratic Party.

I consider myself to be smarter and better read than average. I have a good education from a university that didn’t have a liberal bias or institute political correctness when I attended in the 1970s. As a result, I am an independent thinker as I believe most of the Personal Liberty® readers are, based on reading your comments over the past eight years.

I don’t believe that we need a lecture from the media either.

Consider Jim Rutenberg, a political correspondent for The New York Times. He writes regularly against Trump. Last summer he wrote an article that should have gotten him fired. In it he urged the news media to abandon all pretense of objectivity in covering Donald Trump and rather write for the express purpose of defeating him:

If you’re a working journalist and you believe that Donald J. Trump is a demagogue playing to the nation’s worst racist and nationalistic tendencies, that he cozies up to anti-American dictators and that he would be dangerous with control of the United States nuclear codes, how the heck are you supposed to cover him? Because if you believe all of those things, you have to throw out the textbook American journalism has been using for the better part of the past half-century, if not longer, and approach it in a way you’ve never approached anything in your career. If you view a Trump presidency as something that’s potentially dangerous, then your reporting is going to reflect that…

Rutenberg believes the media and not Americans are the best judge of Trump. He credits journalists as having some kind of special knowledge that mere mortals don’t have — that a Trump presidency is very dangerous.

What has followed has hardly been a surprise. In November, New York Times Publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr. came right out and admitted the newspaper’s bias against Trump.

How does anyone know what is in another man’s heart? Trump has done nothing in his life to deserve the derision against him. Real evidence doesn’t seem important to The New York Times. They have insight into the future that must be listened to even if it is libelous to Trump, runs counter to decency and represents a much bigger threat to American democracy than Trump.

The Times also dishonors the Founding Fathers with the assumption that the checks and balances built into the Constitution are so flimsy that on a whim a U.S. President can install him or herself as a dictator.

The Times has the hubris to claim that only their publisher, editors and reporters can see evil in Trump — as well as his cabinet picks which include generals in the military and captains of industry — that remains hidden from the Americans who voted for him.

I find it interesting that the news media are so convinced that Trump is evil because of some of the moronic comments he has made over the past year. Trump has often said something stupid or inappropriate. That doesn’t mean he is evil or tyrannical.

The progressive media are pouring gasoline onto hot embers. If all hell breaks loose it won’t be Donald Trump that brings it about, but his enemies that care not about what is good for America but rather their own socialist agenda.

Yours in good times and bad,

— John Myers

